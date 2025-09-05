Delhi's Battle with the Yamuna: A Surge in Floods and Hope for Recovery
The Yamuna River in Delhi has started receding after reaching peak levels, leaving several areas submerged. The government is closely monitoring the situation and providing aid to affected residents. Relief camps are established across the city, addressing the crisis's impact on water supply and public health.
- Country:
- India
The Yamuna River's water level has begun to recede in Delhi, providing hope for relief even as many areas remain submerged. The city government is maintaining a round-the-clock vigil, assuring citizens that the situation will normalize soon.
Water levels were recorded at 207.05 meters on Friday evening, a slight decrease from the season's peak. The Central Water Commission predicts a continued decline in the river's water level throughout Saturday.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the government's dedication to supporting affected citizens, as relief camps distribute necessities and officials inspect flood-hit regions. Reduced water output at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant has led to supply challenges, further complicated by health issues in the camps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yamuna
- Delhi
- flood
- river
- water level
- relief camps
- Chief Minister
- Rekha Gupta
- health
- supply
ALSO READ
Delhi Battles Yamuna's Wrath: Relief Camps, Health Concerns Rise Amid Receding Waters
Delhi Traffic Police implements diversions amid rise in Yamuna water level, waterlogging
Empowering Assam's Women: Chief Minister Launches Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan
Struggles of Women in Flood Relief Camps: A Cry for Basic Amenities
Relentless Rainfall Strikes Udhampur: Relief Camps and Restoration Efforts Intensify