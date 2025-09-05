Delhi's Battle with the Yamuna: A Surge in Floods and Hope for Recovery

The Yamuna River's water level has begun to recede in Delhi, providing hope for relief even as many areas remain submerged. The city government is maintaining a round-the-clock vigil, assuring citizens that the situation will normalize soon.

Water levels were recorded at 207.05 meters on Friday evening, a slight decrease from the season's peak. The Central Water Commission predicts a continued decline in the river's water level throughout Saturday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the government's dedication to supporting affected citizens, as relief camps distribute necessities and officials inspect flood-hit regions. Reduced water output at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant has led to supply challenges, further complicated by health issues in the camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)