Tragedy in Darfur: Landslide Claims Hundreds Amid Conflict
A devastating landslide in Sudan's Darfur region has resulted in the deaths of up to 1,000 individuals, including 200 children. Aid groups are actively involved in rescue efforts amidst the ongoing civil conflict. The mountainous terrain and continuous rain complicate relief operations, leaving many displaced and lacking essential supplies.
A catastrophic landslide struck Sudan's Darfur region over the weekend, claiming the lives of up to 1,000 individuals, according to a prominent aid group. Rescue operations are in progress, with many victims still buried under mud and debris.
Save the Children reported that 150 people, including 40 children, survived and are now receiving medical aid. The landslide follows the severe humanitarian crisis triggered by a civil war that erupted in April 2023, devastating the nation.
With continuous rainfall and challenging terrain hampering efforts, aid groups are tirelessly working to deliver essential supplies and relocate affected residents to safer locations using camels and donkeys.
