Gig Workers Unite: A Call for Better Pay and Conditions
A group of gig workers initiated a strike demanding improved pay and work conditions. Despite the strike, e-commerce and food delivery services continued strongly on New Year's Eve, with companies like Zomato and Swiggy offering increased incentives to ensure service continuity. The strike highlights ongoing worker dissatisfaction.
On Wednesday, a number of gig workers ceased operations to protest for higher pay and better work conditions. However, the movement did not significantly disrupt services for e-commerce and online food delivery platforms, which experienced a surge in business on New Year's Eve.
Platforms like Zomato and Swiggy responded by increasing incentives for their delivery partners, aligning with standard practices during busy festive periods. Even as demonstrations took place, these companies continued to operate effectively thanks to enhanced payouts during peak hours.
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers claimed that lakhs of workers were ready to join the strike. Despite this, insiders reported that business went on as usual for many companies on this busy evening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
