Left Menu

Gig Workers Unite: A Call for Better Pay and Conditions

A group of gig workers initiated a strike demanding improved pay and work conditions. Despite the strike, e-commerce and food delivery services continued strongly on New Year's Eve, with companies like Zomato and Swiggy offering increased incentives to ensure service continuity. The strike highlights ongoing worker dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:52 IST
Gig Workers Unite: A Call for Better Pay and Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a number of gig workers ceased operations to protest for higher pay and better work conditions. However, the movement did not significantly disrupt services for e-commerce and online food delivery platforms, which experienced a surge in business on New Year's Eve.

Platforms like Zomato and Swiggy responded by increasing incentives for their delivery partners, aligning with standard practices during busy festive periods. Even as demonstrations took place, these companies continued to operate effectively thanks to enhanced payouts during peak hours.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers claimed that lakhs of workers were ready to join the strike. Despite this, insiders reported that business went on as usual for many companies on this busy evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nightmare in Haryana: Safety of Women Under Scrutiny

Nightmare in Haryana: Safety of Women Under Scrutiny

 India
2
Roller Coaster Year Ends with Precious Metals Selloff, Market Resilience Amid AI Frenzy

Roller Coaster Year Ends with Precious Metals Selloff, Market Resilience Ami...

 Global
3
Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

 India
4
India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025