Wild Jumbo Attack Leaves Tribal Man Injured in Kerala
A tribal man from Kerala's Wayanad district was injured after a wild elephant attack. Identified as Chinnan, he sustained fractures while attempting to chase off the jumbo. Initially treated locally, he was later transferred to Kozhikode for specialized care. Forest officials are responding to the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:28 IST
In a startling incident in Kerala's Wayanad district, a 51-year-old tribal man named Chinnan was injured after being attacked by a wild elephant on Saturday morning.
The attack occurred as Chinnan, from Mannundi settlement, attempted to drive the elephant away from his property adjacent to the forest.
He suffered rib and shoulder fractures and, after initial treatment at a nearby hospital, was moved to Kozhikode for advanced care. Forest officials and a Rapid Response Team are taking action in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
