Tragedy Strikes as Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Incidents in Ambala
In Ambala, a tractor carrying bricks overturned into a swollen drain, resulting in two missing people. Separately, five children were swept away in the Tangri River, with one still missing. Both incidents highlight the dangers following heavy rains. Rescue operations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic series of events exacerbated by heavy rainfall, Ambala witnessed multiple incidents of people being swept away by treacherous waters. On Saturday, a tractor carrying bricks overturned into an overflowing drain in Dukheri village, leading to the disappearance of two occupants.
The accident involved four individuals traveling from Naraingarh to Mohra. Despite community warnings to avoid the waterlogged area, the driver failed to heed the advice, resulting in the catastrophic overturn near Dukheri village. While two passengers were rescued, a search operation continues for the missing pair with villagers assisting in the efforts.
On the same day, another heart-wrenching incident occurred in Bunni village where five children were caught in the surging Tangri River. Though four children were rescued, the search for the fifth child persists. These events come amid warnings of significant rainfall in Ambala and its surroundings, underscoring the perilous conditions posed by nature's tempestuous downpour.
