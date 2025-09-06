Punjab Floods: A Deluge of Destruction and Resilience
The devastating floods in Punjab have claimed 46 lives and damaged crops across 1.75 lakh hectares. Relief operations are in full swing, tackling the state's worst floods in decades, triggered by heavy rains and swollen rivers. With significant infrastructural and agricultural damage, the government's response remains urgent.
The death toll from the catastrophic floods in Punjab has reached 46, with extensive damage to crops across 1.75 lakh hectares, officials reported on Saturday.
Relief and rescue efforts are being conducted by various agencies, including the NDRF and Army, in response to the state's worst flooding in decades, a result of swollen rivers and heavy rainfall.
The Punjab government has responded with swift action, setting up relief camps and coordinating rescue operations, while urging for support from the central government amidst political tensions.
