Tragic Drowning of Siblings Highlights Pothole Peril in Punjab

In a tragic incident, two siblings, Sandeep Kumar, aged 37, and his sister Preeti, aged 27, drowned after their bicycle fell into a road pothole submerged by water currents in the Chitti Bein tributary in Punjab. The pair, residents of Ucha village, were on their way to obtain medicine when the accident occurred.

The accident happened on a heavily inundated road between Dugg and Jagpalpur villages. Local authorities reported that the recent heavy rains had led to the flooding of the Chitti Bein tributary and surrounding areas, causing significant infrastructure damage.

Efforts by the local police, aided by nearby residents, to rescue the siblings proved futile, as they were ultimately declared dead upon arrival at Phagwara Civil Hospital. This accidental drowning sheds light on the community's infrastructure challenges amid adverse weather conditions.