Blaze Erupts in 24-Storey Building in Dahisar

A fire erupted in a 24-storey residential building at New Janakalyan Society in Dahisar East on Sunday afternoon. No casualties were reported. Firefighting efforts are ongoing amidst smoke-logged conditions. Seven fire engines are at the scene, and the cause of the blaze remains unknown.
In a dramatic incident on Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building located in Dahisar East's Shanti Nagar, according to civic officials.
Thankfully, there have been no reports of casualties from the blaze, which began around 3 PM on the seventh floor of the New Janakalyan Society.
Firefighting teams are currently battling the fire, while dense smoke has complicated their efforts. Seven fire engines and several emergency vehicles are on site, although the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
