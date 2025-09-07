Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in 24-Storey Building in Dahisar

A fire erupted in a 24-storey residential building at New Janakalyan Society in Dahisar East on Sunday afternoon. No casualties were reported. Firefighting efforts are ongoing amidst smoke-logged conditions. Seven fire engines are at the scene, and the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:33 IST
Blaze Erupts in 24-Storey Building in Dahisar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident on Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building located in Dahisar East's Shanti Nagar, according to civic officials.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of casualties from the blaze, which began around 3 PM on the seventh floor of the New Janakalyan Society.

Firefighting teams are currently battling the fire, while dense smoke has complicated their efforts. Seven fire engines and several emergency vehicles are on site, although the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
2
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal
3
Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

 India
4
Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025