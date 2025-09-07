Devastation in Kashmir: Floods Wreak Havoc on Agriculture

Flash floods in Kashmir have wreaked havoc on the agricultural heartland of the region. Fields of paddy and apple orchards have been decimated, extending across thousands of acres in Anantnag, Pulwama, and Kulgam, as well as parts of Budgam.

Farmers express despair as their year-long efforts are washed away by the swollen Jhelum river, leading to economic losses that may run into hundreds of crores. Local authorities are currently engaged in damage assessments to provide accurate loss estimates.

As Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges the central government for relief aid, efforts are underway to address the immediate crisis in the wake of the unprecedented floods, which have also breached river embankments and inundated central regions including Srinagar.

