Pong Dam Water Decline Sparks Urgent Flood Response

The Pong dam, constructed on the Beas river, witnessed a drop in water level by around two feet, standing at 1,392.20 feet on Sunday. Despite this drop, the level remains above its full capacity of 1,390 feet. Officials reported reduced water inflow at 36,968 cusecs, down from 47,162 cusecs the previous day. Meanwhile, approximately 90,000 cusecs were discharged into the Shah Nehar barrage.

In the Bhakra dam on the Sutlej river, water levels slightly decreased to 1,677.98 feet, while the water inflow stood at 66,891 cusecs with a release of 70,000 cusecs. The flooding significantly affected low-lying areas such as Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions, causing extensive damage to paddy, sugarcane, and maize crops.

District administration officials have declared 173 villages flood-affected, impacting over 8,000 hectares of farmland. Prompted by recent flooding, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain urged the Punjab Mandi Board to expedite the renovation of two crucial roads to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. In response, the administration is coordinating efforts to assess and compensate losses, and ensure timely relief and aid to affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)