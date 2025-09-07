Left Menu

Pong Dam Water Decline Sparks Urgent Flood Response

The water level in the Pong dam dropped by around two feet, impacting 173 villages in Punjab declared flood-affected. Over 8,000 hectares of farmland were damaged, and nearly 2,500 people affected. The district administration has called for urgent construction of key roads to ensure connectivity and relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:24 IST
Pong Dam Water Decline Sparks Urgent Flood Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pong dam, constructed on the Beas river, witnessed a drop in water level by around two feet, standing at 1,392.20 feet on Sunday. Despite this drop, the level remains above its full capacity of 1,390 feet. Officials reported reduced water inflow at 36,968 cusecs, down from 47,162 cusecs the previous day. Meanwhile, approximately 90,000 cusecs were discharged into the Shah Nehar barrage.

In the Bhakra dam on the Sutlej river, water levels slightly decreased to 1,677.98 feet, while the water inflow stood at 66,891 cusecs with a release of 70,000 cusecs. The flooding significantly affected low-lying areas such as Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions, causing extensive damage to paddy, sugarcane, and maize crops.

District administration officials have declared 173 villages flood-affected, impacting over 8,000 hectares of farmland. Prompted by recent flooding, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain urged the Punjab Mandi Board to expedite the renovation of two crucial roads to ensure uninterrupted connectivity. In response, the administration is coordinating efforts to assess and compensate losses, and ensure timely relief and aid to affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
2
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India
3
Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

 India
4
Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025