Swift Action Saves Stranded Tribal Families: A Bridge to Safety in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district constructed a temporary wooden bridge on Sunday, providing vital connectivity for stranded tribal families.

In recent days, heavy rains washed away all wooden bridges in the Faridabad area of Marwah, leaving the nomadic Bakerwal community stranded after their summer stay in the region.

Faced with no alternate route, the families urgently sought assistance. The forest department responded swiftly, building the bridge that ensured the safe return of these families.