Swift Action Saves Stranded Tribal Families: A Bridge to Safety in Jammu and Kashmir
In Kishtwar district, authorities built a temporary wooden bridge for tribal Bakerwal families stranded due to washed-away bridges from heavy rains. The forest department's prompt response restored connectivity, allowing these nomadic families to return safely after a summer in Faridabad, Marwah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:00 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district constructed a temporary wooden bridge on Sunday, providing vital connectivity for stranded tribal families.
In recent days, heavy rains washed away all wooden bridges in the Faridabad area of Marwah, leaving the nomadic Bakerwal community stranded after their summer stay in the region.
Faced with no alternate route, the families urgently sought assistance. The forest department responded swiftly, building the bridge that ensured the safe return of these families.
