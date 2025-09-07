Roof Collapse in Virar West Leaves Three Injured
Three individuals were injured following the collapse of a roof section in the Shri Ganesh Co-operative Housing Society in Virar West, Palghar. Emergency responders quickly evacuated 17 families. A structural audit is underway as police investigate potential negligence.
In Virar West, Palghar district, a roof collapse at the Shri Ganesh Co-operative Housing Society injured three people, with one in serious condition, according to a civic official.
The early morning incident led to the swift evacuation of 17 families and the deployment of emergency teams, including the fire brigade, police, and municipal workers.
A detailed structural audit will ensue, while police have initiated an inquiry into possible negligence behind the collapse.
