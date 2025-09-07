Roof Collapse in Virar West Leaves Three Injured

In Virar West, Palghar district, a roof collapse at the Shri Ganesh Co-operative Housing Society injured three people, with one in serious condition, according to a civic official.

The early morning incident led to the swift evacuation of 17 families and the deployment of emergency teams, including the fire brigade, police, and municipal workers.

A detailed structural audit will ensue, while police have initiated an inquiry into possible negligence behind the collapse.