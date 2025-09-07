Yamuna's Treacherous Rise: Unveiling Delhi's Flood Challenge

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has now receded to the danger mark of 205.33 metres after previously swelling to 207.48 metres, officials confirmed on Sunday. The river had surpassed the warning mark five days ago, raising flood concerns in the capital.

This aquatic threat has prompted the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents from low-lying areas as authorities scrambled to set up temporary shelters along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and nearby locales. The current conditions have impacted thousands, mirroring the unprecedented July floods when water levels hit an all-time high.

The Old Railway Bridge, a critical observation point for monitoring flood conditions, remains closed. As Delhi continues to manage these challenges, the city reflects on its worst flood-like event this year, which saw widespread inundation and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)