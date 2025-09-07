Left Menu

Yamuna's Treacherous Rise: Unveiling Delhi's Flood Challenge

The Yamuna River's water level in Delhi has decreased to the danger mark of 205.33 metres, after peaking at 207.48 metres last Thursday. This decline follows significant flooding that displaced nearly 10,000 people and led to the evacuation of over 25,000 residents during July's record-breaking water levels.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has now receded to the danger mark of 205.33 metres after previously swelling to 207.48 metres, officials confirmed on Sunday. The river had surpassed the warning mark five days ago, raising flood concerns in the capital.

This aquatic threat has prompted the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents from low-lying areas as authorities scrambled to set up temporary shelters along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and nearby locales. The current conditions have impacted thousands, mirroring the unprecedented July floods when water levels hit an all-time high.

The Old Railway Bridge, a critical observation point for monitoring flood conditions, remains closed. As Delhi continues to manage these challenges, the city reflects on its worst flood-like event this year, which saw widespread inundation and displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

