Aftershocks of Trauma: Afghan Earthquake Survivors Seek Shelter

Afghan earthquake survivors are living in constant fear as aftershocks threaten further landslides. Despite lacking tents and basic shelter, they have relocated to fields and riverbanks, avoiding their destroyed villages.

In Kunar province, elderly farmer Adam Khan shares his apprehensions amid ruined homes, stating, "Our biggest fear is the big rocks that could come down." The powerful earthquakes killed over 2,200 people and left thousands injured, ravaging homes and infrastructure. Aid is arriving, albeit slowly, leaving survivors in dire conditions.

Challenges persist as families like that of Shams-ur-Rahman and Gul Ahmad endure suffocating conditions in makeshift camps. The threat of disease looms large among the vulnerable, particularly children like Sadiq, who survived buried beneath rubble. The local government and aid agencies are urged to provide immediate assistance to prevent further disaster in an already struggling nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)