Return to Uncertainty: Afghan Families Flee Iran's Economic Collapse

Mohammad Saeed and his family returned to Afghanistan, fleeing Iran's economic crisis worsened by conflict with the U.S. and Israel. Amidst inflation and unemployment, they join thousands of Afghans facing tough living conditions with limited options as returning becomes preferable to Iran's economic hardships, despite Afghanistan’s challenging political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 07:30 IST
Return to Uncertainty: Afghan Families Flee Iran's Economic Collapse

At the age of 18, Mohammad Saeed fled Afghanistan with his family amidst the Taliban's resurgence in 2021, finding refuge in Iran. Yet, economic collapse in Iran, compounded by US and Israeli conflicts, forced their return to Afghanistan, leaving them financially unstable and nearly empty-handed.

The once-thriving Iranian economy, a lifeline for Afghans fleeing poverty and Taliban rule over the decades, is now marred by inflation as high as 130% and a lack of employment opportunities, prompting thousands to return home. Herat province in Afghanistan sees a continuous stream of Afghan returnees, burdened by economic strife and social restrictions.

Despite harsh conditions under Taliban rule, including severe restrictions on women, returning remains a necessity for many due to Iran's spiraling economic situation. Among returnees are women and families striving to restart their lives. Saeed's family, for instance, has resumed cheese production, a scarce commodity, hoping for better prospects in their homeland.

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