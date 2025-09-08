Jammu and Kashmir's Groundbreaking Aquaculture Guidelines: A Holistic Approach
In response to recent flood-induced challenges, Jammu and Kashmir has introduced comprehensive aquaculture guidelines focusing on carp and rainbow trout. These guidelines address season-specific practices to safeguard fish health and promote sustainable livelihoods. The initiative aims to establish year-round best practices in fish welfare throughout the union territory.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of recent flash floods, the Jammu and Kashmir government has unveiled comprehensive guidelines aimed at revolutionizing aquaculture management to protect fish health, officials report. This landmark move highlights season-specific practices for carp and rainbow trout, the region's leading farmed species.
Fish, being cold-blooded, are particularly vulnerable to environmental changes. The varying water temperatures and seasonal stress factors pose significant threats to their immunity and overall health, leading to widespread farmer losses, an official noted.
Jammu and Kashmir stands out as a pioneer in adopting a holistic, year-round strategy for fish welfare. These new directives lower risks by advising on everything from pond preparation and water quality to disease monitoring. This proactive initiative is poised to support sustainable livelihoods and protect delicate aquatic ecosystems across the union territory.
