Kochi Water Metro: Charting a Sustainable Urban Transport Revolution

Kochi's Water Metro has become a beacon for sustainable urban transport, drawing significant interest from various states and even countries like Malaysia. With its innovative electric-powered boat service, the project aims to offer an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional transport systems.

The managing director, Loknath Behera, acknowledges the enthusiasm but cites vessel production as the most significant challenge. With only five to six boats produced annually at the Cochin Shipyard, meeting the demand for the Water Metro's expansion poses a formidable task.

Despite these hurdles, the Kochi Water Metro has seen over four million passengers, with plans to expand connections and destinations. Safety measures are in place as the initiative continues to gain traction, with support from the World Bank and potential replication in 21 additional locations across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)