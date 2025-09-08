Left Menu

Mud, Dry Walls, and Resiliency: The Aftermath of Yamuna's Fury

Residents displaced by the recent Yamuna floods face the daunting task of clearing layers of silt from their homes before they can return. The process involves extensive cleaning and waiting for the structures to dry. Meanwhile, the river's water levels are gradually retreating, bringing a glimmer of hope to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:09 IST
Mud, Dry Walls, and Resiliency: The Aftermath of Yamuna's Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands displaced by the Yamuna floods are grappling with the aftermath as they await a full return home. Rather than facing the rush of uncontrollable waters, their challenge is now the layers of stubborn silt blanketing their residences.

Vinod, a 47-year-old laborer, is among those enduring this difficult period. Sharing his ordeal, he recounts, 'Our home is buried in mud, requiring thorough cleaning before we can finally move back and resume normal life.' His family's displacement has also stalled his children's education.

Officials reported that the Yamuna's level at the Old Railway Bridge was dipping slightly, offering a potential respite. Yet, for many, the journey back home resonates as a longer path of laborious effort, driven by hope and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
2
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
3
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India
4
Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025