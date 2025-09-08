Mud, Dry Walls, and Resiliency: The Aftermath of Yamuna's Fury

Thousands displaced by the Yamuna floods are grappling with the aftermath as they await a full return home. Rather than facing the rush of uncontrollable waters, their challenge is now the layers of stubborn silt blanketing their residences.

Vinod, a 47-year-old laborer, is among those enduring this difficult period. Sharing his ordeal, he recounts, 'Our home is buried in mud, requiring thorough cleaning before we can finally move back and resume normal life.' His family's displacement has also stalled his children's education.

Officials reported that the Yamuna's level at the Old Railway Bridge was dipping slightly, offering a potential respite. Yet, for many, the journey back home resonates as a longer path of laborious effort, driven by hope and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)