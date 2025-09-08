Left Menu

Tragic House Fire Claims Family's Lives After AC Explodes

A tragic incident in Green Field Colony resulted in the deaths of a couple, their daughter, and their pet due to an AC compressor explosion caused by a suspected short-circuit. Their son survived by jumping from the balcony. Emergency services responded, but sadly the family was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:32 IST
A devastating incident occurred in Green Field Colony on Monday morning as a family succumbed to a fire caused by an air conditioner (AC) compressor explosion. The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short-circuit, claimed the lives of Sachin Kapoor, his wife Rinku Kapoor, their daughter Sujjain, and their pet dog.

Aryan Kapoor, the surviving son, managed to escape the inferno by leaping off the balcony. Despite sustaining fractures to his legs, Aryan is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. The family resided on the second floor of a rented four-storey building where the tragedy unfolded around 3:30 am while they were asleep.

Efforts to flee to the rooftop were thwarted by a locked door, leading to suffocation. Emergency responders and fire brigades arrived swiftly yet were unable to prevent the fatalities. The victims were transported to a hospital, where they were declared dead, police confirmed.

