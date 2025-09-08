Tragic Balcony Collapse Claims Life of Young Boy in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in Outer North Delhi's Narela area on Monday, as a young boy lost his life due to a balcony collapse.

The victim, a four-year-old named Vivan, was playing beneath the structure when it gave way. Emergency services received a call about the collapse at 4.36 pm, prompting a quick response.

Despite efforts to save him, Vivan was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The community is mourning the loss as authorities look into the incident.

