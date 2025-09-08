Tragic Balcony Collapse Claims Life of Young Boy in Delhi
A four-year-old boy named Vivan tragically died after a balcony collapsed in Outer North Delhi's Narela area. The incident occurred while he was playing beneath the structure. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Vivan was declared dead by doctors. Authorities received the emergency call at 4.36 pm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Outer North Delhi's Narela area on Monday, as a young boy lost his life due to a balcony collapse.
The victim, a four-year-old named Vivan, was playing beneath the structure when it gave way. Emergency services received a call about the collapse at 4.36 pm, prompting a quick response.
Despite efforts to save him, Vivan was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The community is mourning the loss as authorities look into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TSRTC and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Join Hands for 'Network to Sight'
Karnataka's Chintamani Hospital Expansion Gains Approval
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shows Improvement from Hospital
Hospital Trust Violated: Attendant Faces Charges
RSS Leader Hosabale Stable After Hospital Admission During Major Coordination Meeting