Cholesterol-Based Nanomaterials Pave Way for Greener Spintronic Technologies

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough, researchers from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have demonstrated how cholesterol—widely known for its association with heart disease—can instead become a key enabler in the next generation of quantum and spintronic technologies. Their study reveals that cholesterol’s unique molecular structure can be used to control the spin of electrons, an invisible quantum property crucial for energy-efficient electronic devices of the future.

Cholesterol as a Building Block for Quantum Materials

Cholesterol, a fat-like molecule, is typically studied in the context of health and cardiovascular diseases. However, the INST team, led by Dr. Amit Kumar Mondal, has reimagined cholesterol as a supramolecular platform for constructing novel spintronic materials. The secret lies in cholesterol’s intrinsic handedness (chirality) and molecular flexibility, which make it an ideal foundation for precise control over quantum properties.

By combining cholesterol molecules with different metal ions, the researchers created innovative cholesterol-based nanomaterials capable of manipulating electron spins with high precision.

Unlocking the Power of Spin

Unlike traditional electronics, which rely solely on the charge of electrons, spintronics harnesses another quantum property of electrons: their spin orientation. This property—often described as “up” or “down”—can be used to encode, process, and store information far more efficiently than conventional methods.

The INST team’s experiments showed that cholesterol-based materials could selectively filter electron spins, separating them based on orientation. Even more impressively, the researchers demonstrated that both spin directions could be controlled within the same system.

This means that with a simple chemical adjustment or by applying an achiral chemical stimulus, scientists could tune the flow of spin information on demand.

Published Findings and Scientific Impact

The team’s findings, published in the prestigious journal Chemistry of Materials, highlight how this approach introduces chemical tunability to spin manipulation—a feature that represents a major advance for biomaterials in quantum technology. Unlike rigid artificial structures, cholesterol-based systems are flexible, scalable, and capable of fine adjustments at the molecular level.

Potential Applications: From Green Memory Chips to Bioelectronics

The implications of this breakthrough are far-reaching. Spintronic devices are expected to be faster, more efficient, and more sustainable than current semiconductor-based electronics. By leveraging cholesterol, a naturally abundant molecule, India’s researchers have opened new doors for:

Energy-efficient memory chips that consume less power and contribute to greener computing technologies.

Bioelectronic devices capable of integrating with biological systems for advanced medical applications.

Quantum computing platforms , where precise spin control is essential for building stable and scalable qubits.

Molecular separation technologies, exploiting electron spin orientation for precision-level filtering.

Towards a Greener Technological Future

Dr. Mondal and his team emphasized that this is not just a novel material discovery but a paradigm shift in how biomolecules can be repurposed for advanced electronics. By marrying biology with quantum physics, the researchers are pioneering sustainable approaches that could reduce energy consumption and environmental impact in the global technology landscape.

As the world races towards quantum computing, AI-driven electronics, and energy-efficient hardware, the INST breakthrough underscores how India’s scientific community is contributing cutting-edge solutions to global challenges. Cholesterol, once maligned for health risks, may soon power the technologies of tomorrow.