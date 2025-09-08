Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Celebrates Morbe Dam's Full Capacity with 'Jal Poojan'

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation held a 'jal poojan' ceremony at Morbe Dam to celebrate its full capacity. The dam, unique to Navi Mumbai as the only civic-owned reservoir since Independence, reached its capacity due to significant rainfall. The ceremony was attended by officials and the forest minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) marked a significant milestone on Monday with a 'jal poojan' ceremony at Morbe Dam, celebrating the dam reaching full capacity this monsoon season.

Notably, Navi Mumbai stands out as the only post-Independence city in India with its own civic dam. The Morbe Dam, with a daily capacity of 450 million liters, achieved this landmark storage level after recording an impressive 3901 mm of rainfall, causing the water level to surpass 88 meters, accumulating a total storage capacity of 190.89 million cubic meters.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik performed the 'jal poojan' ritual in the presence of various civic officials, with NMMC commissioner-administrator Kailash Shinde confirming the dam's filling in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

