Navi Mumbai Celebrates Morbe Dam's Full Capacity with 'Jal Poojan'

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) marked a significant milestone on Monday with a 'jal poojan' ceremony at Morbe Dam, celebrating the dam reaching full capacity this monsoon season.

Notably, Navi Mumbai stands out as the only post-Independence city in India with its own civic dam. The Morbe Dam, with a daily capacity of 450 million liters, achieved this landmark storage level after recording an impressive 3901 mm of rainfall, causing the water level to surpass 88 meters, accumulating a total storage capacity of 190.89 million cubic meters.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik performed the 'jal poojan' ritual in the presence of various civic officials, with NMMC commissioner-administrator Kailash Shinde confirming the dam's filling in August.

