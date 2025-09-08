Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity
The Barapullah Phase-3 flyover in Delhi has received tree-cutting permission from the Central Empowered Committee, allowing for project completion. Expected to improve connectivity and reduce congestion, the flyover has faced delays and cost overruns. It aims to be environment-friendly with measures to cut carbon emissions and protect the Yamuna floodplain.
Delhi's Barapullah Phase-3 flyover has moved closer to completion following the Central Empowered Committee's approval for tree-cutting, a significant step in the long-awaited infrastructure project.
Initiated in 2015, the project promises improved connectivity between East and South Delhi but has experienced several delays and increased costs, now projected at approximately Rs 1,330 crore.
Designed with environmental safeguards and aiming to reduce congestion, the flyover will minimize carbon emissions while merging with the existing Barapullah flyover, enhancing urban mobility in India's capital.
