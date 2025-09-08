Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

Delhi's Barapullah Phase-3 flyover has moved closer to completion following the Central Empowered Committee's approval for tree-cutting, a significant step in the long-awaited infrastructure project.

Initiated in 2015, the project promises improved connectivity between East and South Delhi but has experienced several delays and increased costs, now projected at approximately Rs 1,330 crore.

Designed with environmental safeguards and aiming to reduce congestion, the flyover will minimize carbon emissions while merging with the existing Barapullah flyover, enhancing urban mobility in India's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)