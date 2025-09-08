Rain and Rising Waters: Impact on Odisha's Mahanadi Delta
Odisha's Mahanadi delta faces potential inundation due to river spate. Authorities report receding water levels, yet alert district officials. In Jagatsinghpur, 50 families relocated for safety. The India Meteorological Department predicts continued heavy rain and thunderstorms across the region owing to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
On Monday, the Odisha government alerted the public about possible inundation in low-lying areas of the Mahanadi delta within Puri and Jagatsinghpur due to the river's swelling waters.
Despite denying a widespread flood threat, Chandrasekhar Padhi, Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department, warned that water flow near Cuttack might impact the delta.
In Jagatsinghpur, authorities relocated 50 families to safety as the India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains and thunderstorms across the state until September 13.
