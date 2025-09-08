Left Menu

Punjab's Battle with the Floods: A Grim Prognosis and Resilient Response

Punjab faces devastating floods with 51 lives lost and vast agricultural damage. The state government announces compensations and relief measures, while officials report improvement in water levels. Over 3.87 lakh people are affected, with ongoing operations for rescue and aid, as schools plan to reopen soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, the death toll from the catastrophic floods has climbed to 51 after three more fatalities in the last 24 hours, officials confirmed on Monday. The natural disaster has wreaked havoc on crops across 1.84 lakh hectares, compelling the Punjab government to take immediate action.

The Punjab cabinet announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers affected by the floods. In an innovative move, they also approved a scheme allowing farmers to extract and sell sand deposited on their fields. Meanwhile, as relief operations persist, declining water levels in several areas offer a glimmer of hope.

Over 3.87 lakh residents across 15 districts are currently affected, with extensive rescue efforts underway. The state has established 123 relief camps and continues to prioritize relief materials and medical aid. Prompt measures are also being taken to combat flood-borne diseases as schools prepare to reopen on September 9.

