Tragedy Strikes in Narela: Boy Loses Life in Chhajja Collapse

A four-year-old boy tragically lost his life on Monday when a portion of a concrete 'chhajja' collapsed in rain-plagued Outer North Delhi. The collapse occurred in the Narela area around 4 pm, authorities confirmed.

Officials received a distress call at 4:36 pm, revealing that the child, identified as Vivan, suffered injuries when the shed fell. Despite prompt medical attention, he was declared dead at Satyawadi Raja Hospital.

The police have requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to assess the building's structural stability. A formal inquiry is underway, and appropriate legal measures will follow based on the findings, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami reported.

