Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Narela: Boy Loses Life in Chhajja Collapse

A four-year-old boy named Vivan died when a concrete shed collapsed due to rain in Outer North Delhi. The incident occurred in Narela, and officials are investigating the structure's stability for potential legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Narela: Boy Loses Life in Chhajja Collapse
boy
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy tragically lost his life on Monday when a portion of a concrete 'chhajja' collapsed in rain-plagued Outer North Delhi. The collapse occurred in the Narela area around 4 pm, authorities confirmed.

Officials received a distress call at 4:36 pm, revealing that the child, identified as Vivan, suffered injuries when the shed fell. Despite prompt medical attention, he was declared dead at Satyawadi Raja Hospital.

The police have requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to assess the building's structural stability. A formal inquiry is underway, and appropriate legal measures will follow based on the findings, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hareshwar Swami reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
2
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global
3
Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

Qatar Mediates: Urging Hamas to Embrace US Ceasefire Proposal

 Qatar
4
Mystery Man Escapes with Rifle: Navy & Police on High Alert

Mystery Man Escapes with Rifle: Navy & Police on High Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025