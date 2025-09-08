Bargi Dam Deemed Safe After Viral Video Sparks Concerns

In response to a viral video that caused alarm among the public, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared the Bargi Dam on the river Narmada to be 'completely safe'.

A high-level team comprising experts from the Central Water Commission and the state's Bureau of Designs conducted an inspection of the dam, located in Jabalpur district.

Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Rajesh Rajora stated that after rigorous technical assessments, no safety threats were found. This confirmation aims to quell public anxiety following the video's circulation on social media.