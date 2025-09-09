Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

New research has illustrated another way spaceflight alters the human body, highlighting accelerated aging in blood-forming stem cells. Using samples from four SpaceX missions, scientists discovered a decline in the cells' regenerative properties due to microgravity and radiation exposure.

The NASA-funded study conducted real-time monitoring of stem cells from bone marrow on missions lasting between 30 to 45 days. Comparing these to Earth-based samples, researchers found a decrease in healthy new cell formation and heightened DNA damage risks.

These findings underscore the unique challenges space presents to human health, emphasizing the need for protective measures for astronauts during extended missions as well as implications for understanding aging and diseases like cancer back on Earth.