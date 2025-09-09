Tragic Collision: Freight Train Crashes into Double-Decker Bus

In a devastating accident, at least 10 people lost their lives and 61 sustained injuries when a freight train struck a double-decker bus just northwest of Mexico City. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene to assist the injured and secure the area.

The collision occurred in an industrial zone situated on the highway between Atlacomulco and Maravatio, 115 kilometers from the capital. Graphic images from the site displayed the bus's top deck severely smashed and its metal frame crumpled under the force of the crash.

The State of Mexico's attorney general reported that among the deceased were seven women and three men. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)