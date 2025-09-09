Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Freight Train Crashes into Double-Decker Bus

A tragic accident occurred when a freight train collided with a double-decker bus near Mexico City, resulting in at least 10 fatalities and 61 injuries. The crash happened in an industrial area between Atlacomulco and Maravatio, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating accident, at least 10 people lost their lives and 61 sustained injuries when a freight train struck a double-decker bus just northwest of Mexico City. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene to assist the injured and secure the area.

The collision occurred in an industrial zone situated on the highway between Atlacomulco and Maravatio, 115 kilometers from the capital. Graphic images from the site displayed the bus's top deck severely smashed and its metal frame crumpled under the force of the crash.

The State of Mexico's attorney general reported that among the deceased were seven women and three men. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

