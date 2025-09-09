Left Menu

Yamuna Levels Recede After Record Highs, Relief Measures Underway in Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge has started to decline after reaching a peak of 207.48 metres last week. Previously surpassing danger levels, the river caused flooding, evacuations, and traffic disruptions. Temporary shelters have been set up for evacuees as conditions improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 07:42 IST
Yamuna Levels Recede After Record Highs, Relief Measures Underway in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After hitting a seasonal high of 207.48 metres last Thursday, the Yamuna River's water level in Delhi has started to recede. As of Tuesday morning, the level was recorded at 204.96 metres, just above the warning mark of 204.50 metres, providing some relief to city officials and residents.

The breach above the danger mark had prompted evacuations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge, a significant transit point. With the river now below the critical red mark, Delhi Traffic Police reopened the bridge for movement late Monday night. Residents have begun returning to and cleaning their flooded homes.

Temporary relief camps have been established along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in areas like Mori Gate and Mayur Vihar, catering to those evacuated. This year's flood-like conditions have seen parts of Delhi inundated, affecting markets and residential areas. An all-time high of 208.66 metres was recorded on July 13, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

TRENDING

1
EU and US Ramp Up Sanctions Against Russia Amid Tensions

EU and US Ramp Up Sanctions Against Russia Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Yamuna Levels Recede After Record Highs, Relief Measures Underway in Delhi

Yamuna Levels Recede After Record Highs, Relief Measures Underway in Delhi

 India
3
Asia Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculations and Global Political Unrest

Asia Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculations and Global Political Unres...

 Global
4
High Seas Drama: Drone Attack or Internal Blast?

High Seas Drama: Drone Attack or Internal Blast?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025