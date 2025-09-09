Yamuna Levels Recede After Record Highs, Relief Measures Underway in Delhi

After hitting a seasonal high of 207.48 metres last Thursday, the Yamuna River's water level in Delhi has started to recede. As of Tuesday morning, the level was recorded at 204.96 metres, just above the warning mark of 204.50 metres, providing some relief to city officials and residents.

The breach above the danger mark had prompted evacuations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge, a significant transit point. With the river now below the critical red mark, Delhi Traffic Police reopened the bridge for movement late Monday night. Residents have begun returning to and cleaning their flooded homes.

Temporary relief camps have been established along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in areas like Mori Gate and Mayur Vihar, catering to those evacuated. This year's flood-like conditions have seen parts of Delhi inundated, affecting markets and residential areas. An all-time high of 208.66 metres was recorded on July 13, emphasizing the severity of the situation.