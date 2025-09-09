Air Conditioner Explosion Injures Five in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar
An air conditioner compressor exploded at a pizza outlet in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, causing minor injuries to five individuals. Delhi Fire Services promptly responded to the incident, ensuring the injured received necessary medical attention. The investigation to determine the cause of the explosion is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An explosion at a pizza outlet in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar left five people with minor injuries on Monday evening. The incident occurred when the air conditioner compressor malfunctioned, resulting in a blast.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the explosion at 8.55 pm and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene immediately. The injured individuals were quickly taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after receiving treatment.
Officials are currently investigating the cause of the explosion to prevent similar incidents in the future. The building, consisting of a basement, ground floor, and two upper floors, was safeguarded by the prompt response of the emergency services.
