Left Menu

Air Conditioner Explosion Injures Five in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

An air conditioner compressor exploded at a pizza outlet in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, causing minor injuries to five individuals. Delhi Fire Services promptly responded to the incident, ensuring the injured received necessary medical attention. The investigation to determine the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 09:34 IST
Air Conditioner Explosion Injures Five in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at a pizza outlet in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar left five people with minor injuries on Monday evening. The incident occurred when the air conditioner compressor malfunctioned, resulting in a blast.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the explosion at 8.55 pm and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene immediately. The injured individuals were quickly taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after receiving treatment.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the explosion to prevent similar incidents in the future. The building, consisting of a basement, ground floor, and two upper floors, was safeguarded by the prompt response of the emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for PM's Ouster

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Ministers Resign Amid Deadly Protests, Calls for ...

 Nepal
2
15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

15th Vice Presidential Election: A Political Tug of War

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

Uttarakhand CM Honors Himalayas and Kargil Hero on Special Day

 India
4
GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

GST Reforms Offer Boost to Cupid Limited's FMCG and Diagnostic Ventures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025