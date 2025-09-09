Air Conditioner Explosion Injures Five in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

An explosion at a pizza outlet in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar left five people with minor injuries on Monday evening. The incident occurred when the air conditioner compressor malfunctioned, resulting in a blast.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the explosion at 8.55 pm and dispatched three fire tenders to the scene immediately. The injured individuals were quickly taken to a nearby hospital and discharged after receiving treatment.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the explosion to prevent similar incidents in the future. The building, consisting of a basement, ground floor, and two upper floors, was safeguarded by the prompt response of the emergency services.

