Kerala's Model Approach to Landslide Rehabilitation: A Sustainable Future

In Wayanad, Kerala, last year's severe landslides led to significant devastation, prompting the state to rethink its development strategies. The disaster resulted in hundreds of deaths and left families to rebuild from scratch.

Kerala's government is prioritizing sustainable tourism and stricter land-use planning to prevent recurrence. State Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan emphasized the importance of environmentally compliant tourism, supported by rigorous land rules and penalties for violations.

To aid recovery, the Elstone Estate Township Project aims to provide 451 families with earthquake-resistant homes and community facilities. The initiative reflects a collaborative approach, seeking input from survivors to create a supportive and familiar living environment, setting a new standard for rehabilitation efforts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)