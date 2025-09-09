Left Menu

Kerala's Model Approach to Landslide Rehabilitation: A Sustainable Future

In response to devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala is pioneering sustainable construction and tourism to prevent future tragedies. The state government has sanctioned significant relief and initiated the Elstone Estate Township Project to provide permanent housing for affected families, focusing on community needs and environmental compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:15 IST
Kerala's Model Approach to Landslide Rehabilitation: A Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Wayanad, Kerala, last year's severe landslides led to significant devastation, prompting the state to rethink its development strategies. The disaster resulted in hundreds of deaths and left families to rebuild from scratch.

Kerala's government is prioritizing sustainable tourism and stricter land-use planning to prevent recurrence. State Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan emphasized the importance of environmentally compliant tourism, supported by rigorous land rules and penalties for violations.

To aid recovery, the Elstone Estate Township Project aims to provide 451 families with earthquake-resistant homes and community facilities. The initiative reflects a collaborative approach, seeking input from survivors to create a supportive and familiar living environment, setting a new standard for rehabilitation efforts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
2
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India
3
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

 India
4
India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Street Case

India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Str...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025