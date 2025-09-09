Left Menu

Thunderstorms Loom Over Jharkhand: Yellow Alert Issued

Jharkhand is set to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the next five days with a yellow alert issued in specific districts. A surplus rainfall of 27% this monsoon has been recorded with significant rainfall noted in Lohardaga, Barkatha, and Latehar.

Updated: 09-09-2025 15:11 IST
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to drench parts of Jharkhand in the coming days, as meteorological officials have issued a 'yellow' alert for districts such as Pakur, Sahibganj, Giridih, Godda, and Jamtara, foreshadowing challenging weather conditions.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre's bulletin warns of widespread thunderstorms, gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km per hour, and potential heavy rain across the state until September 14 morning. Residents should brace for adverse weather during this period.

In recent rainfall data, Lohardaga recorded 40 mm, the highest in the past 24 hours, contributing to the state's 27% above-average rainfall figures for this monsoon, with accumulations reaching 1,050 mm since June 1, well above the typical 874 mm.

