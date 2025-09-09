Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Launches Pioneering Marine Resource Foundation

The Tamil Nadu government launched the Marine Resource Foundation with a Rs 50 crore fund to conserve marine biodiversity and support coastal communities. Announced by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, this initiative aims to address climate change impacts and promote eco-tourism, environmental education, and marine conservation.

Chennai | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:34 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has introduced the Marine Resource Foundation with a financial outlay of Rs 50 crore, aiming to conserve marine biodiversity and protect coastal communities affected by climate change. This initiative was highlighted by State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu during the project launch on Tuesday.

The newly established foundation, announced earlier during the state budget presentation, is the first of its kind in India. It seeks to empower marginalized people in coastal regions by providing necessary support against environmental threats. The foundation will also focus on marine conservation, sustainable livelihoods, eco-tourism, environmental education, and innovation.

Accompanying the launch, the Manali Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Council (MERRC) was also announced to protect the ecologically and economically sensitive Manali-Ennore region. This initiative includes a 24x7 emergency response centre and involvement from various departments to safeguard and uplift the area.

