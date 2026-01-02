Left Menu

Siang River: The New Hub for Adventure and Eco-tourism

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, highlights the immense potential of the Siang River as a prime location for adventure sports and eco-tourism. Emphasizing sustainability and community involvement, Mein underscores the role of tourism in inclusive growth and local employment while preserving the state's natural beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:51 IST
Siang River: The New Hub for Adventure and Eco-tourism
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, hailed the Siang River as a burgeoning center for adventure sports and eco-tourism. His comments followed a recent rafting expedition on the river, underscoring the region's untamed landscapes and its potential as a top destination for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

In a message posted on X, Mein referred to such initiatives as capturing the authentic essence of Arunachal Pradesh, marked by its rich rivers and growing appeal for international adventure sports and eco-tourism aficionados. He asserted that tourism could serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth across the state.

Reflecting on his experience, Mein emphasized the Siang River's impressive potential in promoting adventure sports, sustainable tourism, and creating new livelihood opportunities. He noted that responsible tourism not only supports local employment but also contributes significantly to preserving the state's pristine natural environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

 India
2
Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

 India
3
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
4
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026