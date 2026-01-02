Siang River: The New Hub for Adventure and Eco-tourism

On Friday, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, hailed the Siang River as a burgeoning center for adventure sports and eco-tourism. His comments followed a recent rafting expedition on the river, underscoring the region's untamed landscapes and its potential as a top destination for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

In a message posted on X, Mein referred to such initiatives as capturing the authentic essence of Arunachal Pradesh, marked by its rich rivers and growing appeal for international adventure sports and eco-tourism aficionados. He asserted that tourism could serve as a catalyst for inclusive growth across the state.

Reflecting on his experience, Mein emphasized the Siang River's impressive potential in promoting adventure sports, sustainable tourism, and creating new livelihood opportunities. He noted that responsible tourism not only supports local employment but also contributes significantly to preserving the state's pristine natural environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)