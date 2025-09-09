Embassy Developments Clocks Rs 204 Crore Sales in Bengaluru

Embassy Developments Ltd, a premier real estate developer in India, has announced the sale of plots worth Rs 204 crore in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, it was disclosed in a regulatory filing that Paradiso, their newest luxury plotted development in the Embassy Springs township in North Bengaluru, sold out swiftly, achieving pre-sales worth about Rs 204 crore.

The project, sprawling over 6.4 acres, features expansive plots ranging from 4,300 to 4,800 square feet, with prices starting at Rs 4.3 crore.

