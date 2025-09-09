Left Menu

Embassy Developments Clocks Rs 204 Crore Sales in Bengaluru

Embassy Developments Ltd reported selling luxury plots worth Rs 204 crore in its Paradiso project at Embassy Springs township, Bengaluru. The project spans 6.4 acres with plot sizes between 4,300 and 4,800 sqft, and is priced starting at Rs 4.3 crore. Embassy Developments is a prominent real estate firm in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Developments Ltd, a premier real estate developer in India, has announced the sale of plots worth Rs 204 crore in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, it was disclosed in a regulatory filing that Paradiso, their newest luxury plotted development in the Embassy Springs township in North Bengaluru, sold out swiftly, achieving pre-sales worth about Rs 204 crore.

The project, sprawling over 6.4 acres, features expansive plots ranging from 4,300 to 4,800 square feet, with prices starting at Rs 4.3 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

