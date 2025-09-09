Left Menu

Rajasthan Rainfall Set to Subside: Meteorological Predictions

The meteorological center in Rajasthan predicts a decrease in rainfall across the state starting Tuesday. Eastern regions will experience reduced rain over the next week, with isolated light showers. Western areas will see a sharper decline, becoming mainly dry by September 11. Sirohi recorded significant rain recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:52 IST
Rajasthan Rainfall Set to Subside: Meteorological Predictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After days of persistent rainfall, the meteorological center in Rajasthan has announced a likely decrease in precipitation starting Tuesday.

In eastern Rajasthan, covering regions such as Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur, rainfall will taper off over the next week, with expectations of only light, isolated showers.

Similarly, the western part of the state will experience a sharp decline in rain, with dry conditions anticipated from September 11. Sirohi saw heavy rain in the past 24 hours, with Mount Abu receiving 65 mm, the highest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

Nepal in Turmoil: Oli Resigns Amidst Widespread Protests

 Nepal
2
Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.

 Global
3
David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

 United Kingdom
4
U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy Concerns

U.S. Justice Department's Controversial Voter Data Transfer Sparks Privacy C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025