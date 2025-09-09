Rajasthan Rainfall Set to Subside: Meteorological Predictions
The meteorological center in Rajasthan predicts a decrease in rainfall across the state starting Tuesday. Eastern regions will experience reduced rain over the next week, with isolated light showers. Western areas will see a sharper decline, becoming mainly dry by September 11. Sirohi recorded significant rain recently.
After days of persistent rainfall, the meteorological center in Rajasthan has announced a likely decrease in precipitation starting Tuesday.
In eastern Rajasthan, covering regions such as Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur, rainfall will taper off over the next week, with expectations of only light, isolated showers.
Similarly, the western part of the state will experience a sharp decline in rain, with dry conditions anticipated from September 11. Sirohi saw heavy rain in the past 24 hours, with Mount Abu receiving 65 mm, the highest in the region.
