Rajasthan Rainfall Set to Subside: Meteorological Predictions

After days of persistent rainfall, the meteorological center in Rajasthan has announced a likely decrease in precipitation starting Tuesday.

In eastern Rajasthan, covering regions such as Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and Udaipur, rainfall will taper off over the next week, with expectations of only light, isolated showers.

Similarly, the western part of the state will experience a sharp decline in rain, with dry conditions anticipated from September 11. Sirohi saw heavy rain in the past 24 hours, with Mount Abu receiving 65 mm, the highest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)