Left Menu

Delhi and Noida Urged to Boost Pollution Control Fund Utilisation

The National Clean Air Programme's central panel has urged Delhi and Noida to improve pollution control fund use. At a recent meeting, chaired by CPCB, authorities stressed accelerating fund utilisation, as some cities, like Noida, have low usage rates. The programme seeks a 40% pollution reduction by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:07 IST
Delhi and Noida Urged to Boost Pollution Control Fund Utilisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central panel overseeing the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has issued a directive to authorities in Delhi and Noida to enhance their utilisation of pollution control funds. Both cities have lagged in this area, prompting the need for immediate corrective actions.

During the 18th Implementation Committee meeting under NCAP, chaired by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) chairman on August 21, the programme's progress was assessed. The panel set a clear target for all implementing agencies to ensure a minimum fund utilisation rate of 75 per cent in every city.

Launched in 2019, the NCAP aims to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in particulate pollution by 2026, using 2019-20 as the baseline. Despite the programme's goals, only Rs 9,585 crore of the Rs 13,236.77 crore funds allocated since its inception have been used, reflecting a 72.4 per cent utilisation rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innovative Scientists Propel Chemistry Into Practical Solutions

Innovative Scientists Propel Chemistry Into Practical Solutions

 India
2
PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Flood-Hit Punjab

PM Modi Announces Rs 1,600 Crore Aid for Flood-Hit Punjab

 India
3
EU Defense Loans: Poland Leads the Charge in SAFE Initiative

EU Defense Loans: Poland Leads the Charge in SAFE Initiative

 Global
4
Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace

Turkey Condemns Israel's Actions in Doha: A Call for Peace

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025