Delhi and Noida Urged to Boost Pollution Control Fund Utilisation

The central panel overseeing the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has issued a directive to authorities in Delhi and Noida to enhance their utilisation of pollution control funds. Both cities have lagged in this area, prompting the need for immediate corrective actions.

During the 18th Implementation Committee meeting under NCAP, chaired by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) chairman on August 21, the programme's progress was assessed. The panel set a clear target for all implementing agencies to ensure a minimum fund utilisation rate of 75 per cent in every city.

Launched in 2019, the NCAP aims to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in particulate pollution by 2026, using 2019-20 as the baseline. Despite the programme's goals, only Rs 9,585 crore of the Rs 13,236.77 crore funds allocated since its inception have been used, reflecting a 72.4 per cent utilisation rate.

