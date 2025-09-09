Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Devastates Family in Himachal Pradesh
A landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district claimed the lives of five family members, including two children, while three others were seriously injured. This incident adds to the 20 fatalities from 23 landslides in the district, part of the larger monsoon havoc causing 378 deaths across the state.
A devastating landslide struck Sharmani village in the Ghatu panchayat of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, causing the deaths of five family members, including two children.
This unfortunate incident, which involved a cloudburst and completely destroyed two homes, marks the 20th fatality stemming from 23 significant landslides in the region.
State authorities, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, have pledged relief efforts, while ongoing monsoon-related disasters have resulted in a staggering 378 fatalities across Himachal Pradesh.
