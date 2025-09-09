Left Menu

Precarious Structures: A Narrow Escape in North Delhi

A vacant four-storey building in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi collapsed, affecting adjoining structures and trapping 22 people under debris. The quick response of a multi-agency team ensured all were rescued safely, although several residents voiced concerns about the ignored warnings regarding the building's condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:18 IST
Early Tuesday, a vacant four-storey building collapsed in the Subzi Mandi area of north Delhi, endangering two adjacent structures and trapping numerous individuals under the wreckage. Authorities confirmed the successful rescue of all 22 people involved.

Despite prior warnings about its condition, the deserted building's downfall prompted criticism from locals, who blamed both the negligence of its owners and the lack of action from authorities. Several residents have voiced their discontent over the significant damages incurred.

The incident drew a swift response with multiple fire tenders, rescue teams, and police personnel reaching the scene. While minor injuries were reported, residents remain frustrated over the potentially tragic consequences of the building's perilous state, especially had it collapsed during the daytime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

