Catastrophic Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab: 52 Lives Lost

The death toll from devastating floods in Punjab has climbed to 52, following the latest casualty reported in Ludhiana within the last 24 hours, officials announced on Tuesday.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian detailed the extensive damage, affecting 2,097 villages across 22 districts. The flooding has ravaged 1.91 lakh hectares of crops, with over 23,200 people evacuated in ongoing rescue operations.

Key districts such as Gurdaspur and Fazilka recorded the highest evacuations, while relief efforts continue in operational camps sheltering over 5,500 individuals. This disaster, prompted by swollen rivers and heavy rainfall, marks one of Punjab's worst flood tragedies in decades, impacting nearly 3,88,092 residents.

