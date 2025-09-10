Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Lives in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria

A tragic road accident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, claiming two lives and leaving one seriously injured, according to police reports.

The collision occurred late Tuesday night near Mishrauli village when two locals, Raju Gond (24) and Ankit Gond (25), were returning home on a motorcycle. Simultaneously, another motorcyclist, Rajan Prasad (26), approached from the opposite direction at high speed.

The impact was fatal for Raju and Rajan, who died instantly. Ankit was rushed to Maharshi Deoraha Baba Medical College and is undergoing treatment. Authorities have seized the motorcycles and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)