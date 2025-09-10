New Vaccine Offers Lifeline to Endangered Koalas

In a critical breakthrough for wildlife conservation, Australia has approved a vaccine intended to protect its koala population from the devastating effects of chlamydia. This disease, responsible for nearly half of all wild koala deaths, has been a significant factor in the marsupial's dwindling numbers.

The single-dose vaccine, developed by a team led by Professor Peter Timms at the University of the Sunshine Coast, marks a decade-long effort. It is now set for national distribution to wildlife hospitals and field operations. The vaccine promises a 65% reduction in mortality by combating the disease through three protection levels, including infection reduction and symptom reversal.

With koalas having been declared endangered in key Australian regions, this medical advancement comes at a crucial time. Governmental support, including a A$76 million conservation fund, underpins these efforts as koala populations face threats not only from infectious diseases but also from habitat destruction and climate change.