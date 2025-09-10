Left Menu

Assam CM Prioritizes Infrastructure Overhaul for Durga Puja

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the PWD to focus on closing manholes and repairing infrastructure in Guwahati ahead of Durga Puja. He emphasized creating an SOP for drain cleaning and ensuring public convenience on the flyover stretch. Urgent road repairs in key areas were also ordered.

Updated: 10-09-2025 10:52 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given commanding orders to the Public Works Department (PWD) to address infrastructure issues urgently in preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. Top of the list is the closure of manholes and repair of roads and footpaths in Guwahati city.

In a meeting held with PWD officials, Sarma emphasized the need for a robust standard operating procedure for drain cleaning, where post-cleaning, workers need to ensure manhole covers are securely placed. The Chief Minister insists that these tasks must receive top priority to prevent any mishaps during the festive period.

Additionally, Sarma instructed the PWD to make the flyover stretch from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri usable for the public before Durga Puja, along with directing immediate repairs to roads in Guwahati, Cachar, and Sribhumi districts. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Principal Secretary K K Dwivedi and PWD Commissioner Paban Terang, among others.

