Assam CM Prioritizes Infrastructure Overhaul for Durga Puja

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given commanding orders to the Public Works Department (PWD) to address infrastructure issues urgently in preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. Top of the list is the closure of manholes and repair of roads and footpaths in Guwahati city.

In a meeting held with PWD officials, Sarma emphasized the need for a robust standard operating procedure for drain cleaning, where post-cleaning, workers need to ensure manhole covers are securely placed. The Chief Minister insists that these tasks must receive top priority to prevent any mishaps during the festive period.

Additionally, Sarma instructed the PWD to make the flyover stretch from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri usable for the public before Durga Puja, along with directing immediate repairs to roads in Guwahati, Cachar, and Sribhumi districts. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Principal Secretary K K Dwivedi and PWD Commissioner Paban Terang, among others.