Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

A devastating landslide struck the Gyalshing district of Sikkim on Monday midnight, resulting in the tragic death of a local woman, Bishnu Maya Portel, aged 45. The fatal incident happened amidst heavy rainfall, according to local police reports.

The massive landslide led to the complete destruction of the victim's house in Thangshing village, highlighting the extent of the natural disaster's impact on the community.

District authorities have issued warnings to residents residing in vulnerable zones, urging them to adhere to safety advisories as the possibility of future landslides remains high due to persistent adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)