Tragic Landslide in Sikkim Claims Life of Local Woman

A fatal landslide occurred in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, claiming the life of Bishnu Maya Portel. Triggered by heavy rainfall, the landslide completely destroyed her house. Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to stay alert due to the high risk of further landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:39 IST
landslide
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide struck the Gyalshing district of Sikkim on Monday midnight, resulting in the tragic death of a local woman, Bishnu Maya Portel, aged 45. The fatal incident happened amidst heavy rainfall, according to local police reports.

The massive landslide led to the complete destruction of the victim's house in Thangshing village, highlighting the extent of the natural disaster's impact on the community.

District authorities have issued warnings to residents residing in vulnerable zones, urging them to adhere to safety advisories as the possibility of future landslides remains high due to persistent adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

