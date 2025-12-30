Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car
Imran Mohammed Tah, a young motorcyclist, died in a collision with a car allegedly driven by a police constable in Belthangady. Despite suspicions of drunk driving, initial tests were negative. An investigation is ongoing, led by SP Arun, following social media videos showing a liquor bottle and police cap in the car.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic road accident claimed the life of young motorcyclist Imran Mohammed Tah in Belthangady when his bike collided with a car allegedly driven by a police constable.
Eyewitness reports and social media videos suggested possible drunk driving as evidence, including a liquor bottle, was found at the scene. Despite public outcry, initial alcohol tests on the constable were negative.
Investigations continue, with a blood test ordered by SP Arun to confirm results, while a case has been filed at the Punjalkatte police station for further legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youth Congress Protests Stir Action in Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation
Stars Shine Spotlight on Mumbai Police's Social Media Milestone
Pilot's Airport Assault Sparks Investigation
Lalit Modi Apologizes Over 'Fugitives' Comment in Social Media Gaffe
Advanced Forensic Institute Set to Transform Crime Investigations in Jammu & Kashmir