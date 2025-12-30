Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car

A tragic road accident claimed the life of young motorcyclist Imran Mohammed Tah in Belthangady when his bike collided with a car allegedly driven by a police constable.

Eyewitness reports and social media videos suggested possible drunk driving as evidence, including a liquor bottle, was found at the scene. Despite public outcry, initial alcohol tests on the constable were negative.

Investigations continue, with a blood test ordered by SP Arun to confirm results, while a case has been filed at the Punjalkatte police station for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)