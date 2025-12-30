Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car

Imran Mohammed Tah, a young motorcyclist, died in a collision with a car allegedly driven by a police constable in Belthangady. Despite suspicions of drunk driving, initial tests were negative. An investigation is ongoing, led by SP Arun, following social media videos showing a liquor bottle and police cap in the car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:16 IST
Tragedy on the Road: Youth Killed in Collision with Police Car
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed the life of young motorcyclist Imran Mohammed Tah in Belthangady when his bike collided with a car allegedly driven by a police constable.

Eyewitness reports and social media videos suggested possible drunk driving as evidence, including a liquor bottle, was found at the scene. Despite public outcry, initial alcohol tests on the constable were negative.

Investigations continue, with a blood test ordered by SP Arun to confirm results, while a case has been filed at the Punjalkatte police station for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE cancels affiliation of Neerja Modi School over lapses, violation of norms.

Jaipur school suicide: CBSE cancels affiliation of Neerja Modi School over l...

 India
2
Teenager Tragically Shot in School Playground Dispute

Teenager Tragically Shot in School Playground Dispute

 India
3
Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence

Manipur Government Progresses with Resettlement Amidst Ethnic Violence

 India
4
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE says school is liable for severest of penalty for gross violation of student safety norms.

Jaipur school suicide: CBSE says school is liable for severest of penalty fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025