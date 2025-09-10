Delhi's Plan to Microchip One Million Stray Dogs
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra declared a plan to microchip one million stray dogs through a collaborative effort with the UNDP over two years. The meeting at the Delhi Secretariat focused on animal welfare, rabies control, pet shop registration, and the implementation of a dog census and monitoring system.
In a significant move towards animal welfare, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra announced a plan to microchip approximately one million stray dogs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme over the next two years.
During a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the Animal Welfare Board discussed various issues, including the National Rabies Control Programme. With World Rabies Day approaching, comprehensive measures for rabies control, such as digitization of vaccination and prevention of dog bites, were set in motion.
The meeting also decided on enforcing pet shop registration and implementing a dog census system for accurate data collection. This aims to enhance future planning, with regional committees ensuring local-level monitoring and action.
