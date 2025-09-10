Delhi's Plan to Microchip One Million Stray Dogs

In a significant move towards animal welfare, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra announced a plan to microchip approximately one million stray dogs in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme over the next two years.

During a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, the Animal Welfare Board discussed various issues, including the National Rabies Control Programme. With World Rabies Day approaching, comprehensive measures for rabies control, such as digitization of vaccination and prevention of dog bites, were set in motion.

The meeting also decided on enforcing pet shop registration and implementing a dog census system for accurate data collection. This aims to enhance future planning, with regional committees ensuring local-level monitoring and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)