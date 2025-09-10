IMD Warns of Heavy Rains in Odisha Amid Cyclonic Circulation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha, anticipated over the next two days due to a cyclonic circulation affecting the state.

According to a mid-day bulletin, light to moderate rain has already touched down at several locations, with Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur district recording the highest rainfall of 6 cm.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre's Director, Manorama Mohanty, explained that the rainfall is influenced by upper air cyclonic circulation over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has put an orange warning in place, urging residents, particularly in Malkangiri district, to be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph on Thursday and Friday.