Modi's Connectivity Boost: Bihar's Economic Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the government's dedication to revitalizing connectivity and accelerating economic progress in Bihar. A significant move in this direction is the approval for constructing a four-lane Mokama-Munger section on the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor.

This initiative, ratified by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) under Modi's chairmanship, targets a completion window within the next three years, aligning with upcoming state elections. The development promises to enhance travel efficiency and boost employment and trade.

Beyond road infrastructure, the CCEA has sanctioned the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line, spanning Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Modifying this railway section, with an investment of Rs 3,169 crore, aligns with Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar' vision, aiming to simplify life and foster development.

(With inputs from agencies.)