Left Menu

Modi's Connectivity Boost: Bihar's Economic Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced government commitment to enhanced connectivity and economic development in Bihar, approving a high-speed corridor project and railway line expansion. The initiative aims to improve travel times and create jobs, supporting the vision of a self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:00 IST
Modi's Connectivity Boost: Bihar's Economic Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the government's dedication to revitalizing connectivity and accelerating economic progress in Bihar. A significant move in this direction is the approval for constructing a four-lane Mokama-Munger section on the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor.

This initiative, ratified by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) under Modi's chairmanship, targets a completion window within the next three years, aligning with upcoming state elections. The development promises to enhance travel efficiency and boost employment and trade.

Beyond road infrastructure, the CCEA has sanctioned the doubling of the Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line, spanning Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Modifying this railway section, with an investment of Rs 3,169 crore, aligns with Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar' vision, aiming to simplify life and foster development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug Peddlers Nabbed with Cash in Jharkhand

Drug Peddlers Nabbed with Cash in Jharkhand

 India
2
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan: India's New Vice President-Elect Set for Oath Ceremony

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan: India's New Vice President-Elect Set f...

 India
3
Major Green Ammonia Project Blooms in Odisha: A Landmark Indo-Japanese Collaboration

Major Green Ammonia Project Blooms in Odisha: A Landmark Indo-Japanese Colla...

 India
4
Legal Battle Continues: The Uphaar Tragedy and Ansal's Fraud Case

Legal Battle Continues: The Uphaar Tragedy and Ansal's Fraud Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025