Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is assessing the feasibility of ropeway networks to tackle the state's rugged geography and improve accessibility. Chief Secretary Manish Gupta announced the development after a meeting with National Highways Logistics Management Ltd chairman, Vinay Kumar, to explore potential projects.

Gupta highlighted that strategic implementation of ropeways could revolutionize connectivity for remote areas, substantially reducing travel time and enhancing the transport of goods and people. This infrastructure aims to foster socio-economic growth across the state's diverse terrain.

The state's administrations emphasize the need for collaborative planning with central agencies to ensure the projects' viability and sustainability. Arunachal Pradesh has already launched a few ropeway initiatives in districts like Tawang, signaling a proactive approach towards addressing connectivity challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)